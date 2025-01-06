I confess that I have long thought George Soros to be one of the most fascinating bad guys in history. The evil genius currency trader is thought to have made a billion dollars in one day (Sept. 16, 1992) by shorting the British pound. The U.K. government spent billions of pounds of foreign exchange reserves to try to prevent the currency from crashing. While Soros made a vast fortune, the British public suffered from interest rates spiking up to 15%.

Is George Soros the Emperor Palpatine?

In recent years, Soros has had a nasty habit of supporting District Attorney candidates who, as a matter of principle, do NOT prosecute criminals. As the Heritage Foundation noted in a 2023 report titled George Soros’s Prosecutors Wage War on Law and Order, the billionaire is apparently dedicated to making American cities as dangerous and lawless as possible.

The most remarkable thing about Soros is the tremendous prestige he has acquired for himself in the eyes of millions of people, especially those who are supporters of Democrats. Thus, it seems to me that his villainy has the same literary quality that Alexandre Dumas lent to Roderigo Borgia, who became a cardinal and then Pope Alexander VI.

As Dumas described him:

From that day forward, there began to grow up in the young cardinal that talent for hypocrisy which made of him the most perfect incarnation of the devil that has perhaps ever existed; and Roderigo was no longer the same man: with words of repentance and humility on his lips, his head bowed as though he were bearing the weight of his past sins, disparaging the riches which he had acquired and which, according to him, were the wealth of the poor and ought to return to the poor, he passed his life in churches, monasteries, and hospitals, acquiring, his historian tells us, even in the eyes of his enemies, the reputation of a Solomon for wisdom, of a Job for patience, and of a very Moses for his promulgation of the word of God.

This passage is from Dumas’s book, The Borgias, which was part of his ‘Celebrated Crimes’ series. I thought of it this morning when I read Dr. Peter Breggin’s reflections on Soros in his Substack post titled Biden Awards “Most Evil Man in the World” the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Click on the image below to read this extraordinary essay about this Villain for All Seasons.

