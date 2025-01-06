By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Reports are emerging from China and Malaysia about human metapneumovirus disease which mainly occurs as a head cold in children. I reviewed the CDC statements on the illness from April 11, 2024. It is amazing the CDC had this up on their website with a video about 9 months before the Chinese outbreak.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) can cause upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages, especially among young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Discovered in 2001, HMPV is in the Pneumoviridae family (non-segmented single negative-stranded RNA-enveloped virus) along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Broader use of molecular diagnostic testing has increased identification and awareness of HMPV as an important cause of upper and lower respiratory infection.

Like SARS-CoV-2 infection initially, the agency informs the public that there is no treatment for the illness and gives advice to avoid human contact. It should come as no surprise that a few months ago, Bakkers et al announced a protein structure for a HMPV vaccine.

If a child is found to be sick and HMPV is considered, bioMérieux offers the PCR test for HMPV in their BioFire Panel 2.1.

Like other respiratory viruses, human metapneumovirus should be readily handled by iodine or xylitol-based nasal/throat sprays and gargles. One product that incorporates iodine and is readily available is Immune Mist from The Wellness Company. Gargling twice daily with Spry, Scope, or Listerine is always wise throughout the year. At Courageous Discourse, we will keep you updated on HMPV breaking developments.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company