The International Bird Flu Summit initially billed itself as taking place in Washington D.C., illustrating its brochure with an image of the majestic Washington Monument soaring toward heaven.

The brochure is deceptive. In fact the Summit is taking place at the Hilton Hotel in Fairfax, Virginia—a small suburban town of 24,000 located about fourteen miles from Washington D.C. and twelve miles from Langley, where the CIA is headquartered.

The actual speakers’ program also varies significantly from the published program. We were looking forward to hearing the published presentation on H5N1 vaccines in development, but this talk seems to have been axed at the last minute.

The Summit’s primary commercial sponsor is Ginkgo Biosecurity—a major biosecurity outfit headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts that works closely with governments, institutions, and companies all over the world.

McCullough Foundation Intern Nic Hulscher and I arrived in Fairfax last night. Our mission is to learn about what Summit speakers and participants are saying about H5N1 bird flu and its purported threat to humans.

The timing of the Summit is auspicious. Like COVID-19, which arrived in the United States during the election year of 2020, the introductory speaker emphasized that the first case of human to human transmission of H5N1 was just detected in Missouri (less than two months before the 2024 presidential election).

As Dr. McCullough mentioned in his posted conversation this morning (Will New Pandemic Scare Shut Down Voting Booths?) we are concerned that an emerging infectious disease—fabricated, exaggerated, or real—could disrupt normal voting procedures.

The morning speakers’ session got off to a slow start, so I decided to shake up the joint by asking Ginkgo Biosecurity Senior Director, Karen Murphy, about what her company is doing to detect H5N1 viruses that have been manipulated in a lab. She replied that her company has indeed developed a test that can detect traces of lab manipulation, though she hastened to add that this application was primarily for use by government and intelligence agencies. I then asked if her company is in touch with H5N1 GoF gurus Yoshihiro Kawaoka and Ron Fouchier. She said she’d look into it and get back to me.

Next on deck was a presentation by Syra Madad, Chief Biopreparedness Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals. She is going to talk about hospital preparedness. I asked her about how NYC hospitals plan to treat H5N1 if it becomes highly transmissible and virulent among humans. I found her answer vague, defensive, and disappointing.

So far, I get the impression that the participants sincerely believe that H5N1 is rapidly evolving to achieve high infectiousness and virulence among humans. Most strike me as people of average intelligence and education and lacking Machiavellian guile. They are acquainted with orthodox representations of H5N1 and do not question these representations. At the same time, they too seem to sense that the purported threat of an evolutionary jump from birds to humans still seems remote.

I have a hunch that if the Pandemic Flu Industry is going to realize the commercial opportunities provided by a spillover of H5N1 into humans, its going to need lab assistance to amplify human-to-human transmission and virulence.

