Though it’s still too early to make any firm declarations, I’m increasingly concerned that the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex—closely tied with the Davos crowd that advocates the general reduction of animal protein in the human diet—may have found the dread “Disease X” it’s been warning about.

Widespread PCR testing of wild birds, poultry, cattle—and perhaps eventually humans—will doubtless find the infectious agent, especially if the tests are ultra sensitive and the cycle thresholds are set high.

With the U.S. government now printing unlimited amounts of money and throwing it at everything, everywhere, all the time, it wouldn’t surprise me if Uncle Sam starts paying cattle farmers to cull their herds.

Zach Stieber at the Epoch Times is just out with the latest report about the avian flu virus detected in another cattle herd.

Avian Flu Found in Seventh State as More Cattle Restrictions Imposed

Share