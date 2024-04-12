Though it’s still too early to make any firm declarations, I’m increasingly concerned that the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex—closely tied with the Davos crowd that advocates the general reduction of animal protein in the human diet—may have found the dread “Disease X” it’s been warning about.
Widespread PCR testing of wild birds, poultry, cattle—and perhaps eventually humans—will doubtless find the infectious agent, especially if the tests are ultra sensitive and the cycle thresholds are set high.
With the U.S. government now printing unlimited amounts of money and throwing it at everything, everywhere, all the time, it wouldn’t surprise me if Uncle Sam starts paying cattle farmers to cull their herds.
Zach Stieber at the Epoch Times is just out with the latest report about the avian flu virus detected in another cattle herd.
Avian Flu Found in Seventh State as More Cattle Restrictions Imposed
Frankly this isn’t an accident! They are either exposing them or they are lying about the test results!!! This is all planned!!! So when do we say enough is enough and stand with the farmers!!!! Look at all the chemtrail planes flying over all of us daily and they really increased the spraying during the eclipse!!!
So, watched VSRF live with Steve Kirsch (Livio was his stand in) last night. Sasha Lapyova (not sure bout spelling) was pleading with the audience to talk with any ranchers, farmers, meat distributors we know. She was emphatic in stating that the PCR tests are the conduit for mRna distribution as well as other ill willed substances throughout cattle. I’m guessing this may also be the case with poultry & PCR testing. Sasha recommends farmers & ranchers become independently certified to avoid PCR testing on their animals.