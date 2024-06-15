I recently had the rare pleasure to give a long interview with my fellow Texan, Robert Riggs, on his True Crime Reporter podcast.

Robert Riggs

With a career spanning fifty years and several journalism prizes under his belt, Robert is one of the few living investigative journalists who understands what it’s like to spend years and a ton of shoe leather working a story.

I was therefore deeply flattered when he told me that my most recent book, The Meaning of Malice: On the Trail of the Black Widow of Highland Park, is one the most interesting he’s read.

Please check out his three-part series he produced from my book and our long conversation. I’d be most grateful if you would forward this post to your friends who are interested in true crime. They will certainly enjoy these episodes of Robert’s True Crime Reporter podcast.

Share