Bill Gates Finally Held Accountable for Deceiving the Public on COVID-19 Injections

Epidemiologist Nic Hulscher on Vigilant News with Maria Zeee
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 04, 2024
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last week, a Netherlands judge ruled that Bill Gates must face seven people injured by COVID-19 injections in court for making false and misleading statements about the experimental products.

Attorneys for Gates said that the court “had no jurisdiction over him because he lives in the United States.” However, in its Oct. 16 ruling, the Netherlands court ruled that it does indeed have jurisdiction over Gates. Only time will tell if Bill Gates shows up to court for the next hearing on November 27th.

“First we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people, that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10-15%” - Bill Gates at TED2010

Please enjoy my interview with Maria Zeee (

Vigilant News
) where we break down this critical first step toward real accountability.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

