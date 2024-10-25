Children’s Health Defense reporter Michael Nevradakis just published the only serious coverage I can find of the remarkable fact that Bill Gates has been summoned to a Dutch court, where he is being sued by seven vaccine-injured plaintiffs for making false and misleading statements about COVID-19 vaccines.

My goodness, Gates’s public image has come a long way since 1998, when he was widely presented in the American media as the most ruthless monopolist since John D. Rockefeller. To get a sense of his penchant for petulant arrogance back then, check out the following video of his deposition to a DoJ investigator in the U.S. v. Microsoft antitrust case.

Like John D. Rockefeller, Gates cleaned up his public image by starting a Foundation whose official mission is to promote public health. This reminds me of Robin Williams’s standup joke back in the eighties that “President Reagan’s appointment of James Watt to Secretary of Interior is like having Charles Manson as a male nurse.”

Back at the turn of the 21st century, Gates was widely regarded as a creep. Now I cannot find a single mainstream media reference to his legal trouble in the Netherlands.

It reminds me of the Columbia Journalism Review feature in 2020 Journalism’s Gates keepers. Clearly most MSM reporters and their editors and producers are indistinguishable from prostitutes, though the comparison is probably unfair to sex workers, who don’t pretend to be something else.

