An unidentified Black Hawk military helicopter deliberately blasted a volunteer supply depot in North Carolina with rotor wash.

Rotor wash from Black Hawk helicopters is very well understood, and its destructive force has been repeatedly documented in multiple military actions abroad. In Mark Bowden’s book, Black Hawk Down, he relates how Black Hawks operating over Mogadishu frequently enraged the local residents by causing significant damage to their property, blasting debris into their eyes, sucking infants out of their mothers’ arms, and even ripping corrugated steel roofs off their homes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has published information on the hazards of rotor wash in aerial delivery operations. The graph below shows the expected rotor wash from the Black Hawk helicopter. The vertical axis represents drop height in feet and the horizontal axis drop speed in knots. The red curve, labeled 30, represents the combination of height and speed which will most likely produce a 30 mph rotor wash effect. If the Black Hawk were hovering, it would have to be well over 160 feet to achieve a rotor wash less than 30 mph.

