By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Since the advent of COVID-19 mass vaccination, rates of cancer have skyrocketed in surveillance systems across the globe. Many are asking, do the vaccines truly cause cancer? In 2020, Singh et al published an in silico modelling study that concluded the S2 segment of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein could be anticipated to inhibit the p53 and BRCA1/2 tumor surveillance systems. Importantly, the S2 segment has not been found in the body after the infection, however, it is readily produced in large quantities after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination as published by Patterson et al in 2022. Additionally, there is inhibition of DNA repair, contamination with SV-40 oncogene promoters, as additional mechanisms to explain the occurrence or acceleration of cancer in mRNA vaccine recipients.

We can only take case by case and examine the evidence. Kyriakopoulos et al describe a single case of a fatal basaloid craniofacial cancer that occurred within 5 months of vaccination. A malignant mass in the parotid gland was likely the source of the cancer existing at the time of injection. The vaccine through multiple mechanisms converted this latent neoplasm into a prototypical “turbo-cancer.” I will let you read the report and draw your own conclusions on causality and generalization to other rapidly developing cancers being observed after ill-fated COVID-19 vaccination.

Kyriakopoulos, A. M., Nigh, G., McCullough, P. A., Olivier, M. D., & Seneff, S. (2023). Bell’s palsy or an aggressive infiltrating basaloid carcinoma post-mRNA vaccination for COVID-19? : A case report and review of the literature. EXCLI Journal , 22 , 992–1011. https://doi.org/10.17179/excli2023-6145

Here is what the authors said: “We propose that the simultaneous dysfunction of both the facial and trigeminal nerves, likely through inflammation and T-cell-mediated autoimmunity against myelin of the peripheral nerves, produced an impairment of T cell response and suppressed the innate anti-tumor immune response in our patient, facilitating the basal cell carcinoma metastatic potential.” This implies that mRNA and or Spike protein pulls down the body’s natural surveillance system against cancer, therefore this patient with an incipient or latent facial cancer was doomed after taking the injection.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Patterson B., Francisco E., Yogendra R., Long E., Pise A., Beaty C., Osgood E., Bream J., Kreimer M., Heide R.V., et al. SARS-CoV-2 S1 Protein Persistence in SARS-CoV-2 Negative Post-Vaccination Individuals with Long COVID/PASC-Like Symptoms. Res. Sq. 2022:Preprint. doi: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-1844677/v1. [CrossRef] [Google Scholar]