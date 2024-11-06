By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

With the election behind us and immense government public health reform on the horizon, the study by Rogers et al, titled COVID-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes, was just published after successful peer-review in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science.

The methodology employed for this study is as follows:

Data were collected from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database from January 1, 1990 to December 31, 2023. CTE AEs (cerebral thromboembolism adverse events) after COVID-19 vaccines were compared to those after influenza vaccines and after all other vaccines using proportional reporting ratio (PRR) analysis by time.

They found that brain clots (cerebral thromboembolism adverse events) are 112,000% more likely to occur after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine than after receiving an influenza vaccine. When comparing COVID-19 vaccines to all other vaccines combined, the likelihood is 20,700% higher. After COVID-19 vaccination, there were 5,137 reported cases of cerebral thromboembolism in just 3 years (36 months). For influenza vaccines over the past 34 years (408 months), there were only 52 reported cases. To visually express this enormous safety signal, I have created the following figure:

Accordingly, the authors concluded:

There is an alarming breach in the safety signal threshold concerning cerebral thrombosis adverse events after COVID-19 vaccines compared to that of the influenza vaccines and even when compared to that of all other vaccines. An immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age.

Their call for a global moratorium echoes the comprehensive study by Mead et al and many others:

1) World Council for Health

2) Florida’s Surgeon General

3) The Hope Accord

4) Doctors for COVID Ethics (D4CE)

5) Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

6) McCullough Foundation

The Trump-RFK administration must ban these catastrophic injections on day one of taking power. Until these products are removed from the market, we can assume that regulatory capture is still rampant.

