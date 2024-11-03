COVID-19 'Vaccines' Estimated to Have Killed More People Than 121 Hiroshima Nuclear Bombings
FDA criteria for Class I recall and market withdrawal far exceeded.
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Since the global roll-out of the COVID-19 injections in late 2020, substantial data has surfaced linking them to a catastrophic number of deaths. Below is a working list of some of the strongest evidence to date:
Rancourt et al: estimated 17 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide by September 2023 .
Mostert et al: estimated 3.1 million excess deaths likely attributed to COVID-19 vaccination/lockdowns among 47 countries of the Western World from 2020 to 2022.
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS): 37,966 reported COVID-19 vaccine deaths - under-reporting factor of 31 yields 1,176,946 COVID-19 vaccine deaths among countries that use VAERS.
Skidmore: estimated 278,000 Americans may have died from the COVID-19 vaccine by December 2021.
Pantazatos and Seligmann: estimated 146,000 to 187,000 possible vaccine-associated deaths in the United States by August 2021.
Hulscher et al (I): estimated 49,240 excess cardiac arrest deaths possibly due to COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S. from 2021-2023.
Hulscher et al (II): found a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death from analysis of 325 autopsies.
Aarstad and Kvitastein: found a higher COVID-19 vaccine uptake was associated with increased all-cause mortality.
Alessandria et al: found all-cause death risks to be higher for those vaccinated with one and two COVID-19 vaccine doses compared to unvaccinated individuals. The subjects vaccinated with 2 doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during follow-up.
Regardless of methodology used, far too many suspected deaths have occurred due to the experimental COVID-19 injections. For reference, approximately 140,000 people were killed from the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. Therefore, the COVID-19 injection campaign may have killed the equivalent of at least 121 Hiroshima nuclear attacks.
COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ death acknowledgment by federal agencies may mirror the same path as finally declaring smoking harmful in 1964 after years of claiming cigarettes to be healthy.
Since 1950, 95 medicinal products were withdrawn from markets due to causing death. 83% of withdrawals utilized evidence drawn from case reports. Most withdrawals occur more than 1 or 2 years after the reports of deaths begin to appear. Thus, COVID-19 vaccines are now long overdue for market withdrawal.
The continuation of advertising and recommending deadly medical products (COVID-19 injections) for all ages flagrantly violates The Precautionary Principle:
"When an activity raises threats of harm to human health or the environment, precautionary measures should be taken even if some cause-and-effect relationships are not fully established scientifically."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines a Class I recall as:
“A situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”
This indicates that the COVID-19 injectable products must undergo an immediate Class I recall by the FDA to protect public safety. This should be priority #1 of the next presidential administration, as COVID-19 injections remain an immediate threat to the entire U.S. population aged 6 months and older.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
