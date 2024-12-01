Post-authorization data from Pfizer showed 1,223 deaths and numerous serious adverse events within the first three months of vaccine rollout.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) documented a huge spike in reported adverse events following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, far exceeding reports for previous vaccines.

Despite the massive increase in reported deaths and injuries, no corrective actions were taken. This contrasts with earlier vaccines like Rotashield®, which were removed after only 15 cases of intussusception.