Calls for an Immediate Global Moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA Injections Intensify
DNA Contamination and Death Prompt 'Notice of Extreme Concern About COVID-19 Modified mRNA Vaccine Safety'
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
On November 25th, an international coalition of politicians and prominent medical and other professionals (NORTH group) addressed a letter to the heads of state of 10 European nations—Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom—urging the suspension of all modified mRNA vaccines due to serious health concerns. Their call is supported by the World Council for Health and the McCullough Foundation.
This echoes the recent statement from Australian Federal MP Russell Broadbent, who called for the immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market due to significant synthetic DNA contamination:
The substantial body of evidence pointing to widespread DNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA injections, now combined with findings of genomic integration, unequivocally calls for their immediate market withdrawal:
Aside from the DNA contamination issue, the FDA's criteria for a Class I recall and market withdrawal have been far exceeded:
Calls for an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA injections will continue to increase until a critical mass is reached and the products are finally removed from the market:
Americans for Health Freedom - “As of 11/19/24, we have 228 elected officials, 5 Candidates, 1 surgeon general, 1 state republican party, 1 state congressional district, 17 Republican Party county committees and 7 physician organizations pledging to call for the COVID shots to be pulled off the market and not take donations from big pharma.”
