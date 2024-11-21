As I suggested in our most recent episode of the HOT ZONE about Trump’s atypical cabinet picks, it is very likely that the opposition is now scouring the landscape for women who are willing and able to make sexual conduct allegations against these men. We saw this with Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh, and it is very likely we will see it again with the men whom Trump has chosen for his cabinet.

I therefore wasn’t surprised by the CNN headline that just hit the wire—Police report reveals new details from sexual assault allegation against Trump’s defense secretary nominee. As stated in the report:

A California woman told police that Trump Cabinet pick Pete Hegseth physically blocked her from leaving a hotel room, took her phone, and then sexually assaulted her even though she “remembered saying ‘no’ a lot,” a police report obtained by CNN shows. The 22-page report, released by the city attorney’s office of Monterey, California, on Wednesday night in response to a public records request, lays out the competing narratives of what happened in new detail – including conflicting accounts of how intoxicated Hegseth and the woman were, and descriptions of video surveillance showing some of their movements that night. Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump has named as his pick for secretary of defense, told police that their encounter was consensual, and that he had repeatedly made sure the woman “was comfortable with what was going on between the two of them.” Seven years after the alleged assault, questions over what happened that night could jeopardize Hegseth’s nomination and seem likely to be central in his upcoming confirmation hearing. Hegseth was not charged with a crime in connection with the allegation. His attorney has acknowledged that Hegseth later entered into a settlement agreement with his accuser that included an undisclosed monetary payment and a confidentiality clause. Though Hegseth insisted the encounter was consensual, the lawyer said he was fearful that the woman was poised to make an allegation against him during the #MeToo movement that might have cost him his job as a Fox News host. “This police report confirms what I’ve said all along, that the incident was fully investigated, and police found the allegations to be false, which is why no charges were filed,” Timothy Parlatore, Hegseth’s attorney, told CNN on Wednesday night – although the report does not say that police found the allegations to be false.

Since ancient times, it is has often been observed that men who possess a keen interest in political power tend to also possess a voracious sexual appetite. Their appetite seems to be additionally whetted by the fact that men in positions of power often find themselves receiving unsolicited attention from attractive women. As Henry Kissinger famously remarked, “Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.”

Finally, there is the ancient and well-known practice of Honey Trapping in which a man’s political opposition deliberately tempts him with an attractive woman in order to ensnare him. Thus, I suspect there are few men in politics who aren’t vulnerable to a sexual misconduct allegation. Even if a man’s entire sexual history was entirely consensual, the mere accusation may be enough to sink him.

Interested readers may refer to the full REPORT.

Share