Colleagues

I am pleased to share this manuscript as the first in a three part series exposing the harms of COVID-19 to pregnant women, babies in the womb, and infants. The project was led by obstetrician/gynecologists Drs. James Thorp, Dr. Daniel McDyer, and Kimberly Biss.

“The CDC/FDA’s safety signals were breached for all 37 AEs (adverse events) following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy: miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormality, fetal malformation, cervical insufficiency, premature rupture of membranes, premature labor, premature delivery, placental calcification, placental infarction, placental thrombosis, placenta accreta, placental abruption, placental insufficiency, placental disorder, fetal maternal hemorrhage, fetal growth restriction, reduced amniotic fluid volume, preeclampsia, fetal heart rate abnormality, fetal cardiac disorder, fetal vascular mal-perfusion, fetal arrhythmia, fetal distress, fetal biophysical profile abnormal, hemorrhage in pregnancy, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal death (stillbirth), premature infant death, neonatal asphyxia, neonatal dyspnea, neonatal infection, neonatal hemorrhage, insufficient breast milk, neonatal pneumonia, neonatal respiratory distress, neonatal respiratory distress syndrome, and neonatal seizure. All p values were ≤ 0.001 with the majority being <0.000001. Summary statistics for the deviation from the CDC/FDA safety signals mean (n, range) are as follows: PRR 69.3 (46, 5.37 - 499); z statistic 9.64 (46, 3.29 - 27.0); and Chi-square was 74.7 (26, 28.9 - 148). Conclusions: We found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted. The United States government, medical organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies have misled and/or deceived the public regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy. Promotion of these products must be immediately halted.”

In short, COVID-19 vaccination resulted in a multitude horrific outcomes in pregnant women. The group is calling for all COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women to stop immediately.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Thorp, J.; Benavides, A.; Thorp, M.; McDyer, D.; Biss, K.; Threet, J.; McCullough, P. Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Part I. Preprints 2024, 2024062062. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202406.2062.v1