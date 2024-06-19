By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have several patients who have suffered multiple strokes after COVID-19 vaccination. The Spike protein is known to circulate in blood as shown by Brogna et al in half of vaccinated patients for at least six months. Other studies have demonstrated the Spike protein directly damages the wall of the blood vessels and causes blood clots.

Rogers et al use the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System to compare rates of cerebral thrombosis among COVID-19 vaccine recipients to the large number of individuals who take an influenza vaccine annually. The vast majority of events reported to VAERS are made by doctors and other healthcare providers who have determined the vaccine is the cause of the problem. Compared to influenza vaccines given over 34 years, COVID-19 vaccines in 36 months of use had over 1000-fold increased risk of most blood clot events, and compared to all vaccines combined administered over 34 years, this risk remained at over 200-times greater with COVID-19 vaccination.

“There are 5137 cerebral thromboembolism AEs reported in the 3 years (36 months) after COVID-19 vaccines compared to 52 AEs for the influenza vaccines over the past 34 years (408 months) and 282 AEs for all other vaccines (excluding COVID-19) over the past 34 years (408 months). The PRR’s are significant when comparing AEs by time from COVID-19 vaccines to that of the influenza vaccines (p < 0.0001) or to that of all other vaccines (p < 0.0001). The CTE AEs PRR by time (95% confidence intervals) for the COVID-19 vaccine AEs vs influenza AEs is 1120 (95% confidence interval (723-1730), p < 0.0001) and for COVID-19 vaccines vs all others is 207 (95% confidence interval (144-296), p < 0.0001). Cerebral venous thromboembolism AEs are female predominant with a female/male odds ratio of 1.63 (95% confidence interval (1.52-1.74), p < 0.0001). Conversely, cerebral arterial thromboembolism has a nonsignificant male preponderance. Cerebral venous thromboembolism is far more common than cerebral arterial thromboembolism over 36 months with an odds ratio (OR) of 14.8 (95% confidence interval 14.0-15.5, p < 0.0001). Atrial fibrillation, the most common identifiable cause of cerebral arterial thromboembolism, occurs far more commonly after the COVID-19 as compared to all other vaccines with a PRR of 123 (95% CI 88.3-172, p < 0.0001).”

Rogers, C.; Thorp, J. A.; Cosgrove, K.; McCullough, P. A. COVID-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes. Preprints 2024 , 2024061236. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202406.1236.v2

This paper did not capture the level of permanent neurologic devastation and disability suffered by these patients. I can tell you that the rates must be very high given the extensive nature of the blood clots reported. These data among others strongly support removing all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters from the market. No one should be put at risk for a serious stroke with any vaccine.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

