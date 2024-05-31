By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As the world is waking up to nearly two thirds with potential future disease and disability from the long-lasting mRNA coding for the dangerous Wuhan Spike protein, the search is on for ways to stop this molecular monster from doing more damage.

Hulscher et al have published a timely manuscript for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex looking for large markets needing new molecular therapeutics:

“The stability of mRNA vaccines, their pervasive distribution, and the longevity of the encapsulated mRNA along with unlimited production of the damaging and potentially lethal Spike (S) protein call for strategies to mitigate potential adverse effects. Here, we explore the potential of small interfering RNA (siRNA) and ribonuclease targeting chimeras (RIBOTACs) as promising solutions to target, inactivate, and degrade residual and persistent vaccine mRNA, thereby potentially preventing uncontrolled Spike protein production and reducing toxicity. The targeted nature of siRNA and RIBOTACs allows for precise intervention, offering a path to prevent and mitigate adverse events of mRNA-based therapies. This review calls for further research into siRNA and RIBOTAC applications as antidotes and detoxication products for mRNA vaccine technology.”

It may seem unfathomable for doctors to inject more RNA to deactivate Pfizer and Moderna synthetic mRNA that has accumulated in the body after multiple injections. However, siRNA used today in my practice (patisiran, inclisiran) appears to be safe and well-tolerated only notable for injection site reactions.

Hulscher, N., McCullough, P. A., & Marotta, D. E. (2024, May 30). Strategic Deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: New Applications for RIBOTACs and siRNA Therapy. https://doi.org/10.31219/osf.io/qxbgu

