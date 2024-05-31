BREAKING Publication--Strategic Deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: New Applications for siRNA and RIBOTAC Therapy
Novel Molecular Antidotes for Vaccinated Unable to Shut Off Spike Protein Production
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
As the world is waking up to nearly two thirds with potential future disease and disability from the long-lasting mRNA coding for the dangerous Wuhan Spike protein, the search is on for ways to stop this molecular monster from doing more damage.
Hulscher et al have published a timely manuscript for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex looking for large markets needing new molecular therapeutics:
“The stability of mRNA vaccines, their pervasive distribution, and the longevity of the encapsulated mRNA along with unlimited production of the damaging and potentially lethal Spike (S) protein call for strategies to mitigate potential adverse effects. Here, we explore the potential of small interfering RNA (siRNA) and ribonuclease targeting chimeras (RIBOTACs) as promising solutions to target, inactivate, and degrade residual and persistent vaccine mRNA, thereby potentially preventing uncontrolled Spike protein production and reducing toxicity. The targeted nature of siRNA and RIBOTACs allows for precise intervention, offering a path to prevent and mitigate adverse events of mRNA-based therapies. This review calls for further research into siRNA and RIBOTAC applications as antidotes and detoxication products for mRNA vaccine technology.”
It may seem unfathomable for doctors to inject more RNA to deactivate Pfizer and Moderna synthetic mRNA that has accumulated in the body after multiple injections. However, siRNA used today in my practice (patisiran, inclisiran) appears to be safe and well-tolerated only notable for injection site reactions.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Hulscher, N., McCullough, P. A., & Marotta, D. E. (2024, May 30). Strategic Deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: New Applications for RIBOTACs and siRNA Therapy. https://doi.org/10.31219/osf.io/qxbgu
Vaccines were supposedly safe too. Are we going to be live guinea pigs again?
If this sounds as promising as you intimate, it could be a huge game changer. It’s in preprint now. Will other scientists try to duplicate your success? Will we hear about it? Do we even know whether people who did not sustain an injury shortly after the jab will be injured in the future? With no diagnostic tests it’s hard to figure out. Even if Dr. Phillip Buckhaults in his IRB testing of anonymous tissue samples, discovers integration will it get hushed up. If this works I wonder if everybody who got jabbed will need to have this? Would be mind boggling.