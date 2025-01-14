By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new study titled, Nanocarrier imaging at single-cell resolution across entire mouse bodies with deep learning, was just published in Nature Biotechnology:

Efficient and accurate nanocarrier development for targeted drug delivery is hindered by a lack of methods to analyze its cell-level biodistribution across whole organisms. Here we present Single Cell Precision Nanocarrier Identification (SCP-Nano), an integrated experimental and deep learning pipeline to comprehensively quantify the targeting of nanocarriers throughout the whole mouse body at single-cell resolution. SCP-Nano reveals the tissue distribution patterns of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) after different injection routes at doses as low as 0.0005 mg kg−1—far below the detection limits of conventional whole body imaging techniques. We demonstrate that intramuscularly injected LNPs carrying SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA reach heart tissue, leading to proteome changes, suggesting immune activation and blood vessel damage. SCP-Nano generalizes to various types of nanocarriers, including liposomes, polyplexes, DNA origami and adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), revealing that an AAV2 variant transduces adipocytes throughout the body. SCP-Nano enables comprehensive three-dimensional mapping of nanocarrier distribution throughout mouse bodies with high sensitivity and should accelerate the development of precise and safe nanocarrier-based therapeutics.

Organs with Detected mRNA and Spike Protein Expression (After Intramuscular Injection of LNPs) :

Liver Spleen Lungs Heart Head Kidneys mRNA Biodistribution :

Spike Protein Expression :

Even at low doses (0.0005 mg/kg), systemic distribution of LNPs and translated mRNA was measurable. These data demonstrate that COVID-19 mRNA injection LNPs systemically circulate and are taken up into vital organ systems resulting in body-wide toxic Spike protein production. This helps to explain why autopsies find widespread dissemination of ‘vaccine’ spike protein in various tissues and organs:

These data also support our illustration of the putative biodistribution of mRNA following COVID-19 mRNA 'vaccine' administration, as depicted in our study Strategic Deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: New Applications for siRNA Therapy and RIBOTACs:

Biodistribution studies should have been performed BEFORE mass ‘vaccination’ of the entire world’s population. These invasive gene therapy injections must be pulled from global markets immediately.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

