by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has just declared a State of Emergency in response to the H5N1 Bird Flu outbreak:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, in accordance with the authority vested in me by the State Constitution and statutes, including the California Emergency Services Act, and in particular, Government Code section 8625, HEREBY PROCLAIM A STATE OF EMERGENCY to exist statewide due to Bird Flu. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT: 1. All agencies of the state government utilize and employ state personnel, equipment, and facilities for the performance of any and all activities consistent with the direction of the Office of Emergency Services and the State Emergency Plan. Also, all residents are to obey the direction of emergency officials with regard to this emergency in order to protect their safety….

This order grants significant authority to emergency officials and mandates compliance from residents. This means the State will have the authority to forcibly enter farms, test their animals, and mandate mass culling at their discretion.

Also today, the “CDC confirmed the first severe case of H5N1 bird flu in the United States.”:

A patient has been hospitalized with a severe case of avian influenza A(H5N1) virus ("H5N1 bird flu") infection in Louisiana. This marks the first instance of severe illness linked to the virus in the United States. The case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, December 13. Since April 2024, there have been a total of 61 reported human cases of H5 bird flu reported in the United States.

None of this is surprising. Last month, I highlighted the attempt to subvert RFK Jr.'s Senate confirmation by weaponizing bird flu pandemic fears:

The timing of these developments appears calculated to stoke public anxiety and justify sweeping emergency measures.

Our study, Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl, presents strong evidence that the current HPAI H5N1 bird flu clade 2.3.4.4b outbreak is a result of laboratory leaks from the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) in Athens, Georgia:

Reckless H5N1 gain-of-function research continues with minimal oversight. Recently, an NIH and Bill Gates-funded California BSL-3 biolab mutated H5N1 bird flu to change specificity to human receptors, publishing the blueprints needed for bioterrorists in the journal Science:

The McCullough Foundation production Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-mongering exposes the Biopharmaceutical Complex’s bird flu plans:

The Biopharmaceutical Complex is currently preparing bird flu mRNA injections developed by Moderna, CEPI-funded H5N1 replicon (self-amplifying) shots, and Arcturus Therapeutics replicon ‘pandemic’ bird flu injections funded by the U.S. government (BARDA) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Their plans for more sweeping emergency powers and dangerous experimental genetic injections must be stopped. We can’t make the same mistakes as we did with COVID-19.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

