Université Laval is the oldest institution of higher learning in Canada and has educated some of that nation’s most accomplished sons and daughters, including former Prime Ministers Louis St. Laurent, Brian Mulroney and Jean Chrétien. Sadly, the current directors of the university have—in their decision to fire Patrick Provost (Professor of Microbiology and Immunology)—demonstrated a preference for orthodoxy over scientific inquiry.

Since Galileo was condemned by the Holy Office of the Inquisition in 1633, there has been a fairly steady trend in the West to favor free speech and free scientific inquiry over strict enforcement of religious orthodoxy.

John Milton visited Galileo while he was under house arrest in the summer of 1639, and the old man’s condition made a strong impression on the young Milton. Six years later, Milton published a famous and spirited defense of free speech titled Areopagitica, which should be required reading for everyone who claims to be interested in the advancement of knowledge.

Although Milton was a devout protestant Christian, he nevertheless argued that free speech is the only way knowledge can advance. Our understanding of reality is fragmentary and incomplete, and the only way we can come closer to full understanding is by freely communicating our observations and thoughts with each other. Indeed, if we cannot speak freely, it doubtful we can even think clearly.

Message to Laval University Leaders: Regressing to a 16th century preference for orthodoxy and persecuting a full professor for heresy is a terrible policy for a 21st century university. Eventually you will be shown to be on the wrong side of intellectual and political history.

