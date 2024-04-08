By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In my clinical practice and in the peer-reviewed literature, cardiovascular symptoms are common after COVID-19 vaccination and may include chest pain/pressure, palpitations, near syncope, syncope, shortness of breath, effort intolerance, headaches, among many reported. What are the consequences of these side effects?

Sheriff et al conducted a survey in Saudi Arabia specifically inquiring about cardiovascular symptoms after vaccination. An online questionnaire is an ideal way to uncover the truth when societal pressures to vaccinate including family, educational, and professional reprisal were felt just a few years ago.

“The study was conducted from September 17, 2023, to November 16, 2023, with 804 participating volunteers aged 18 and above from diverse geographic regions to ensure a representative sample. The study was conducted on individuals who had previously experienced the onset and duration of cardiac complications diagnosed by a physician post-vaccination, which varied from less than a month to 12 months…Pre-existing health conditions were reported by participants, with diabetes (48.26%) and hypertension (56.72%) being the most prevalent…A majority of participants (92.79%) reported receiving mRNA vaccines, with Pfizer-BioNTech (43.18%) and Moderna (27.49%) being the predominant choices…Influences on vaccine decisions included healthcare professionals (22.89%) and government health agencies (34.45%).”

More than half indicated they were influenced by a healthcare professional or government agency to get vaccinated. As you can see, 27.1% suffered cardiovascular symptoms warranting hospitalization with 15.8% landing in the intensive care unit. Despite the bias of recruitment strategy to find patients with cardiovascular side effects from mRNA, these are large percentages requiring hospital and or ICU care. Never in recent times has there been such a cardiotoxic vaccine released on the public. More data are needed on these cases including diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes such as recurrent hospitalization and death.

