Decades ago I stumbled across a passage from the biography of Rudolf Höss in which he wrote about the idyllic life of his family at the villa near the Krakow, Poland. “Every wish that my wife or children expressed was granted to them. My wife’s garden was a paradise of flowers.” Over the years, many have wondered if Höss’s wife and kids were aware of just precisely what he was overseeing as the director of the nearby Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

I sometimes think of this terrifying moment in history when examining the horror of so-called “gender-affirming care” for teenagers. For decades our society has generally believed that adolescents are lacking sufficient awareness and judgement to make major decisions that will have serious consequences for themselves and others. In the State of Texas, humans cannot consent to sexual intercourse or be tried as an adult until the age of 17. They cannot vote until the age of 18 and they cannot drink an alcoholic beverage until the age of 21.

And yet, by some stupendous miracle of mass psychosis, much of our society has, in recent years, accepted the proposition that children may decide to receive puberty blocking hormones and even radical surgical procedures in a Frankensteinian fantasy of “transitioning” to the opposite sex. Most people, it seems to me, have no idea of the horror suffered by countless kids as they become fully aware of the irrevocable damage that has been done to them with the approval of their idiot parents.

Here I am fully aware that I am using very harsh language. I do so not to insult, but out of my conviction that nothing shy of a verbal slap in the face could possibly awaken people from their deranged trance.

Thank God Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opposed this atrocity and the Texas state legislature finally mustered the decency to ban it—a ban that was recently upheld by the Texas Supreme Court.

Amid growing scrutiny of the practice of mutilating children, I saw the news that Texas Children’s Hospital CEO Mark Wallace will soon retire. Like Dr. Peter Hotez, who also holds a senior position at Texas Children’s, Wallace’s actions indicate a strong preference for ideology and profit over serious and prudent consideration of what is best for children and adolescents. We can only hope that Texas Children’s will, in Wallace’s replacement, find a CEO who is animated with decency, common sense, and prudence.

As the Texas Values organization characterized Wallace’s retirement in a recent press release:

Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) announced last Friday, that its current President & CEO Mark Wallace, will retire on October 4th, 2024. This announcement comes as Texas Children’s Hospital continues to receive public and private scrutiny by Texas parents and Texas lawmakers, related to the scandal from allegations that it secretly and wrongfully performed sex-change surgeries and hormone treatments on children and engaged in medicaid fraud. Rep. Tom Oliverson made mention of the TCH leadership change while speaking at the Texas Values “Texas Faith Fest” event this weekend in Austin. Jonathan Covey, Director of Policy, Texas Values released the following statement: “It’s clear that CEO Mark Wallace’s commitment to radical gender ideology and liberal causes have been a constant source of trouble and distraction for the core mission of Texas Children’s Hospital. New leadership would be well advised to get back on task by helping the most vulnerable - not pushing unscientific and unlawful gender interventions that give false hope to children." TCH has undergone scrutiny for running covert gender intervention procedures and surgeries since Dr. Eithan Haim, former TCH Resident, blew the whistle on TCH in 2023 for continuing to perform these operations on children after they claimed to have shut down the clinic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has an ongoing investigation of these claims. Texas Values was the leading statewide organization who worked tirelessly this past legislative session to pass SB 14, the Ban on Child Gender Modification Bill, a new law protecting children from harmful gender modification procedures and surgeries. Learn more about SB 14 on our website: Stop Child Gender Modification Law Texas Values law and policy team are available for comment.

