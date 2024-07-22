Today, (Monday, July 22, 2024) Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s testified before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee today in which she called the July 13 assassination attempt the Secret Service’s “most significant operational failure” in decades.

She did not try to deny that there is no excuse for allowing a young man with a rifle to climb onto a rooftop 400 feet away from the stage and take shots at the former president and current presidential candidate. Nevertheless, she insisted that this “most significant operational failure” in decades does not warrant her resignation.

With her testimony, Director Cheatle breaks the ice for a new era of zero accountability for federal agencies, even when it comes to an incident in which an American citizen (Cory Comperatore) was killed and a campaigning presidential candidate almost killed.

I suspect that this is an intentional gambit by whatever malevolent actors are now running this country behind the scenes. We American citizens are being explicitly told that even if our federal agencies fail us in the most stunning conceivable way, we must simply accept that the directors will not be held accountable, even when they admit responsibility.

At the risk of indulging in psychological speculation, I perceive elements of sadism and mockery in this operation. It reminds me of the Emperor Palpatine’s mocking laughter in the Star Wars series.

If this pitiful episode in American history were a film, whose laughter would we hear as the Congressional hearing fades out? I just saw the news that George Soros is putting his money on Kamala Harris to be our next president. Could it be that the mysterious billionaire from Hungary will be the man who has the last laugh at the American Constitutional Republic?

Speaking of psychology, I have long thought that professional psychologists would find Soros’s 1998 Sixty Minutes interview to be an intriguing object of contemplation and analysis. At about 7:00 on the tape, the interviewer asks him about his experience as a fourteen-year-old boy in Nazi occupied Budapest. It’s a fascinating conversation with of one of the biggest donors to Democrat Party candidates.

