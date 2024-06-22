By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Poultry farmers are finding out that culling and vaccination of poultry may be futile as migratory water fowl spread H5N1 from farm to farm.

Kong, et al, from College of Veterinary Medicine, South China Agricultural University, Guangzhou, People's Republic of China, tested a new poultry vaccine on 10 chickens. While the new product protected the birds from a lethal dose of the virus, the chickens retained it in the nasopharynx and were able to shed the virus theoretically to more animals.

Kong D, He Y, Wang J, Chi L, Ao X, Ye H, Qiu W, Zhu X, Liao M, Fan H. A single immunization with H5N1 virus-like particle vaccine protects chickens against divergent H5N1 influenza viruses and vaccine efficacy is determined by adjuvant and dosage. Emerg Microbes Infect. 2024 Dec;13(1):2287682. doi: 10.1080/22221751.2023.2287682. Epub 2023 Dec 30. PMID: 37994795; PMCID: PMC10763850.

It appears the only method that will remain for farmers is to allow for natural immunity with wave after wave of bird flu expected as mallard ducks and other species spread H5N1 around the globe. Mass vaccination of birds and humans appears ill-advised with current products.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

