Globally, from January 2003 to 31 March 2022, there have been 863 cases of human infection with avian influenza A(H5N1) virus reported from 18 countries. Of these 863 cases, 455 were fatal (CFR of 53%). Fatalities have occured in multiple countries. In the last twenty years, the nations with the most cases and deaths are Cambodia, China, Loas, and Viet Nam. However the casualty was reported from United Kingdom in January 2022.

Because highly pathogenic avian influenza is so infrequent, there have been no randomized trials or human studies of treatment. Therefore, we must rely on preclinical data with drugs that are already used and proven safe in humans.

Yan, et al studied H5N1 infection in the laboratory and demonstrated that physiological relevant concentrations of chloroquine inhibited viral entry and damage to human cells. Additionally, when given as treatment and not prophylaxis, chloroquine reduced pulmonary alveolar infiltrates and improved survival in mice after a lethal dose of H5N1 from zero to 70%.

These data are encouraging if in the event we have more human cases among farm workers or if there is human to human spread, chloroquine or its derivative hydroxychloroquine would be reasonable therapeutic choices in the setting of high-risk or serious human avian influenza. Unfortunately, both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have toxicity and or expected ineffectiveness in livestock.

