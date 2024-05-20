By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

One of the most dreaded complications after COVID-19 vaccination is transverse myelitis and other similar illnesses that leave the victim paralyzed. I interviewed Kayla Pollock on America Emboldened Greg Boulden and we were stunned with her degree of disability and the utter lack of care she received from metro Toronto hospitals.

A review of 79 cases by Chen et al reported an array of related diagnoses after adenoviral (AstraZeneca, Janssen, Sputnik, Covishield), mRNA (Pfizer, Moderna), and killed antigen (Sinovac, Sinopharm) COVID-19 vaccines. Sadly, 63% did not fully recover and 4% died. The diagnoses included: neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSDs), myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD), acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), optic neuritis (ON), and transverse myelitis (TM).

Cheng MY, Ho HC, Hsu JL, Wang Y, Chen L, Lim SN, Liao MF, Ro LS. Clinical Research into Central Nervous System Inflammatory Demyelinating Diseases Related to COVID-19 Vaccines. Diseases. 2024 Mar 20;12(3):60. doi: 10.3390/diseases12030060. PMID: 38534984; PMCID: PMC10969393.

“Among 79 patients with COVID-19 vaccine-related CNS IDDs, 49 (62%) cases received viral vector vaccines, 20 (25.3%) received mRNA vaccines, and 10 (12.7%) received inactivated vaccines. Twenty-seven cases (34.2%) were confirmed with autoantibodies, including fifteen patients (19%) with anti-myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein, eleven (13.9%) with anti-aquaporin 4 (AQP4), and one (1.3%) with both antibodies.”

The main teaching point is to get the appropriate blood tests when faced with a new paralytic syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination. Given the poor prognosis, a full-court press on immunomodulatory therapy and McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification is warranted.

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

