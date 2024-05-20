Clinical Evaluation of Central Nervous System Inflammatory Demyelinating Diseases after COVID-19 Vaccination
Review Indicates Blood Testing is Crucial, Sadly Many Do Not Recover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
One of the most dreaded complications after COVID-19 vaccination is transverse myelitis and other similar illnesses that leave the victim paralyzed. I interviewed Kayla Pollock on America Emboldened Greg Boulden and we were stunned with her degree of disability and the utter lack of care she received from metro Toronto hospitals.
A review of 79 cases by Chen et al reported an array of related diagnoses after adenoviral (AstraZeneca, Janssen, Sputnik, Covishield), mRNA (Pfizer, Moderna), and killed antigen (Sinovac, Sinopharm) COVID-19 vaccines. Sadly, 63% did not fully recover and 4% died. The diagnoses included: neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSDs), myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD), acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), optic neuritis (ON), and transverse myelitis (TM).
“Among 79 patients with COVID-19 vaccine-related CNS IDDs, 49 (62%) cases received viral vector vaccines, 20 (25.3%) received mRNA vaccines, and 10 (12.7%) received inactivated vaccines. Twenty-seven cases (34.2%) were confirmed with autoantibodies, including fifteen patients (19%) with anti-myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein, eleven (13.9%) with anti-aquaporin 4 (AQP4), and one (1.3%) with both antibodies.”
The main teaching point is to get the appropriate blood tests when faced with a new paralytic syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination. Given the poor prognosis, a full-court press on immunomodulatory therapy and McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification is warranted.
Thank you Dr. McCullough for bringing this autoimmune issue to light. It's important for people to understand that two types of immune cells are critical in creating antibodies that will not attack self: T-cells and B-cells. T-cells do not make antibodies but have been properly trained in the thymus gland to know what self-proteins are. B-cells make antibodies and rely on input from T-cells to make sure dangerous self-attacking antibodies are not released. Here's the problem: when you inject something into the body that creates many, many times more proteins than would be experienced from a natural infection, B-cells can become auto-activated and start cranking out dangerous autoimmune antibodies without T-cell input. To make matters worse, the pseudouridines that were added to the manmade modified mRNA concoctions will sometimes stop protein production before the entire protein is made, secreting smaller peptides that can very closely resemble proteins that are in the human central nervous system. This most certainly results in autoimmunity. All mRNA injections moving forward will result in autoimmune issues and should be halted immediately.
