Just a few days after Tax Day in the United States, Congress approved another $61 billion to Ukraine. The chamber erupted in jubilation and flag-waving as the final vote in favor of the aid package was tallied.

I can’t think of a single time in U.S. history that our legislative branch has been gripped by such patriotism for a foreign country. I wonder when was the last time these representatives of the American people felt such fervent emotion for the USA.

On the other hand, the emotion expressed is not really akin to patriotism—more like the heady excitement of falling in love. It reminds me of the poem, “I’m so wild for your strawberry mouth,” by the German poet Paul Zech.

I’m so wild for you strawberry mouth, I scream my lungs out, For your white body, you woman.

Congress is wild for Ukraine!

Not everyone is so excited about it. Like a stern father who catches his teenage daughter kissing her date on the porch, Senator Rand Paul really spoiled the fun.

Needless to say, Senator Paul will not be receiving any invitations from the Monaco Brigade this summer.

