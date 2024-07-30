New video footage circulating on Twitter shows police officers running around the low building on top of which Crooks was perched. The officers can be seen looking up at the roof for at least two minutes before the shots were fired at Trump.

The video provides clear documentation that Crooks had been spotted on the roof by multiple law officers who clearly express (with drawn weapons) their awareness that the subject on the roof posed a clear and present danger.

This raises three urgent questions:

1). Did the local police detail TRY to alert Secret Service on stage to get Trump off stage or at least to hit the deck?

2). If so, were local police not provided access to the radio channel used by Secret Service at the event?

3). If radio communications were not viable, did any officer at least TRY to run four hundred feet to the assembly and try to notify security personnel by mouth?

Another notable feature of the video is that its audio recording of the shots is by far the cleanest I have heard. The recording sensor remains in the same place and—though scanning back and forth—remains pointed at the general direction of the building during the entire shooting segment.

A total of eight gunshots can be heard coming from the direction of the building on which Crooks was perched.

The first three shots are fired at approximately the same tempo.

Following the first three shots, 2-3 seconds elapse, followed by five shots firing in a rapid burst.

The rapid burst is quickly followed by the sound of a single shot in the distance, apparently fired by a counter-sniper.

About nine seconds after the first distant shot can be heard, a second distant (though a bit closer) shot can be heard—apparently by a second counter-sniper.

About a minute later a male voice can be heard stating “They picked him off…I saw a big puff of hair go up into the air.”

The recording is taken from a location not far from the water tower, which comes into view for a few seconds. No one is visible on the maintenance walkway or on top of the dome, and no shots can be heard firing from the direction of the water tower.

The following clip captures Crooks’s shots and the first counter-sniper shot.

The following extended clip captures the second counter-sniper shot and about four minutes of aftermath.

