CORRECTION: When I wrote my initial post about this story, I mistakenly assumed that the Canadian government had also (finally) adopted the recent UK ban on puberty blockers. After I posted it, a few readers pointed out that Canada was NOT yet following the UK’s lead. My apologies for the confusion. Please discard my original post and refer to the following revision.

On Tuesday we experienced violent thunderstorms that knocked down trees branches and power lines all over Dallas County. Yesterday, while out for my daily walk, I noticed a power line dangling from a tree limb and down onto the street below. When a truck passed underneath the dangling line, I noticed an electric arc.

Immediately I suspected that Dallas County was not doing enough to warn residents about the danger of this. Dallas Emergency Management stated in a Tuesday press conference to steer clear of downed power lines, but I perceived it to be a very muted warning compared to round the clock blaring of hysterical messaging about COVID-19 four years ago.

I imagined a scenario in which a young and inexperienced man would take it upon himself to clear downed tree branches and get electrocuted. This morning I woke up with this news report in my e-mail:

I felt a terrible sadness for this young man and his family, and I wondered why the same severe weather warning service that broadcasts to our cell phones did not also broadcast a warning about live power lines tangled in trees.

Generally speaking, people who work for the state are not very educated or imaginative, and they are easily captured by political and commercial interests. Thus, prudent citizens cannot expect the state to provide good guidance or leadership about anything.

The primary competence of the United States government is producing and disbursing money to special interests and to waging pointless wars abroad. When it comes to preventing or solving problems, U.S. federal agencies are persistently inclined to abject failure or to interventions that only make matters worse with a host of unintended consequences.

During the administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Canadian government has demonstrated a spectacular combination of tyranny, ineptitude, and stupidity. I was reminded of this lamentable fact this morning when I saw the news that the UK Department of Health and Social Care finally issued New restrictions on puberty blockers.

In spite of Canada’s history of aligning much of its government policy with that of the UK, Canada has NOT followed the UK’s lead. Instead, 11 prominent medical organizations across Canada doubled down on their commitment to “pediatric gender care.”

For over two years, Dr. Peter McCullough has been trying to warn state and federal governments that puberty blockers are bad medicine that does terrible things to children. To be sure, one doesn’t have to be a skilled physician to recognize that puberty blocking hormones are a dreadful poison to give to children.

Shame on the entire “gender dysphoria” industry and its psychopathic directors and captured stooges in government. Everyone who participates in this infernal enterprise has yielded to worst kind of moral and spiritual corruption.

