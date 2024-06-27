By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Why are doctors some of the most fearful, mask-wearing, vaccine accepting individuals on earth? A recent analysis from Dr. John Ioannidis and colleagues from Stanford of the British Medical Journal has concluded there was intentional “editorial nepotism” or favoritism for the same group of frequent editorialist who espoused “COVID-19 zero” policies.

COVID-19 zero was the fantasy that one could mask, social distance, lock-down, and take vaccines every six months and avoid contracting SARS-CoV-2. This was a ridiculous notion once it became clear we were all going to become ill with the virus no matter what we did in our lives. In fact, the vaccines created the resistant Omicron strain which has dominated the pandemic for over two years allowing us to become ill with COVID-19 over and over again regardless of how many vaccines were taken.

COVID-19 advocacy bias in the BMJ: meta-research evaluation. Kasper P. Kepp, Ioana Alina Cristea, Taulant Muka, John P.A. Ioannidis. medRxiv 2024.06.12.24308823; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.06.12.24308823

You can see from the figure, that the BMJ had intentionally biased their array of articles and was very different from the literature at large. The blue parts of the pie were authors pushing “aggressive measures” including the failed lockdowns, masks, and vaccines. What was in the minds of BMJ editors and the publisher? Did they think the world would not discover this obvious bias? I would conjecture that Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, and the other high impact journals were very similar in this systematic publication bias. Now it is up to investigative reporters to find out if and how the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex was pulling the strings.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

COVID-19 advocacy bias in the BMJ: meta-research evaluation. Kasper P. Kepp, Ioana Alina Cristea, Taulant Muka, John P.A. Ioannidis. medRxiv 2024.06.12.24308823; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.06.12.24308823