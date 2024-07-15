COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Newly Diagnosed Microsatellite Stable and Instable Non-Metastatic Colon Cancer
Pfizer Vaccination Conferred Sixfold Increased Risk
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I recently was asked about COVID-19 vaccination and colon cancer. Are they related? What is new in the literature?
Akkus et al studied the impact of COVID-19 vaccination more than 3 months before newly diagnosed with a special kind of colon cancer. Microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) colon cancer is a type of colon cancer where tumor cells are highly unstable due to a high number of genetic mutations. Instability occurs when mismatch repair (MMR) genes, which correct errors during cell division, stop functioning properly. As a result, errors accumulate and tumors become unstable. MSI-H colon cancer cells look and behave abnormally, making it easier for the immune system to recognize them as invaders and with proper immune surveillance, the tumor cells are effectively killed.
Exposure to the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was associated with a > 6-fold increased risk for this form of cancer. Because the Spike protein is believed to impair tumor surveillance systems, among several cancer-promoting mechanisms, it is plausible that these cancerous cells are allowed to proliferate among the vaccinated where the cancer was not yet detectable at the time of injection.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Akkus E, Karaoglan B, Akyol C, Ünal AE, Kuzu MA, Savaş B, Utkan G. Types and Rates of COVID-19 Vaccination in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Microsatellite Stable and Instable Non-Metastatic Colon Cancer. Cureus. 2024 Jun 6;16(6):e61780. doi: 10.7759/cureus.61780. PMID: 38975417; PMCID: PMC11227084.
Although he doesn’t talk about this specific type of cancer, I’ve heard Professor Angus Dalgleish on a number of videos speak of people in remission for years, whose cancer is suddenly active again. Dalgleish is one of the foremost oncologists in the UK…..and major publications have been refusing his research since the beginning of the ‘pandemic’.
It would be fantastic if you could adopt the correct terminology and call mRNA TRANSFECTION by proper name. Accurate name for the failed cancer therapy deployed in this population wide human medical experiment was NEVER a vaccine and purged from Covid discussion to minimize resistance to accepting genetic experiment while leveraging decades of misplaced trust in vaccines that have their own toxic profiles and scientific fraud. Still love your reporting but please fix this.