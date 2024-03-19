COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns Top Reason for Hesitancy
Systematic Review of 79 Studies Indicates Reluctance is Rational
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
As of today, there are 7444 publications listed in PUBMED on the search term “vaccine hesitancy.” I wondered if COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy researchers had made any progress understanding this growing phenomenon.
Romate et al performed a systematic review which included 79 studies that evaluated psychological determinants of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
The authors concluded that perceived lack of vaccine safety was the top reason why patients declined COVID-19 vaccination as disclosed in 49 manuscripts. We can be secure in this analysis that vaccine hesitancy is rational and appropriate. It cannot be considered a psychological disease or a product of deceptive messaging.
Despite the massive global push for vaccination, safety data and personal observations of others suffering side effects are powerful determinants for declining this medical procedure.
Romate J, Rajkumar E, Gopi A, Abraham J, Rages J, Lakshmi R, Jesline J, Bhogle S. What Contributes to COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy? A Systematic Review of the Psychological Factors Associated with COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy. Vaccines (Basel). 2022 Oct 22;10(11):1777. doi: 10.3390/vaccines10111777. PMID: 36366286; PMCID: PMC9698528.
It is both rational and based on the real world - what we see in our communities. The father of young kids, dying in his sleep. Three friends dead of unexpected, fast-moving cancer. A relative with new kidney disease too weeks after vaccination. A child’s college friend, died suddenly in the middle of the night. A fit, athletic senior - massive heart attack while out for a jog. Older relatives having trouble walking. A new Alzheimer’s diagnosis at a younger age than usual. Any one of these alone could be a coincidence. Together they’re evidence of something rotten in the state of Denmark. To not see or deny them is irrational.
I’m not the least bit “hesitant”; I am violently opposed. 🤭