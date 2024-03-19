By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As of today, there are 7444 publications listed in PUBMED on the search term “vaccine hesitancy.” I wondered if COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy researchers had made any progress understanding this growing phenomenon.

Romate et al performed a systematic review which included 79 studies that evaluated psychological determinants of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

Romate J, Rajkumar E, Gopi A, Abraham J, Rages J, Lakshmi R, Jesline J, Bhogle S. What Contributes to COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy? A Systematic Review of the Psychological Factors Associated with COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy. Vaccines (Basel). 2022 Oct 22;10(11):1777. doi: 10.3390/vaccines10111777. PMID: 36366286; PMCID: PMC9698528.

The authors concluded that perceived lack of vaccine safety was the top reason why patients declined COVID-19 vaccination as disclosed in 49 manuscripts. We can be secure in this analysis that vaccine hesitancy is rational and appropriate. It cannot be considered a psychological disease or a product of deceptive messaging.

Despite the massive global push for vaccination, safety data and personal observations of others suffering side effects are powerful determinants for declining this medical procedure.

