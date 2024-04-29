By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy and share this 96 minute seminar style presentation on the COVID-19 vaccine debacle organized by the Channel Islands and UK Alliance. Presentations from experts in general medicine, cardiology, and oncology are informative and alarming.

All of the experts agree that COVID-19 vaccines should be pulled off the market and mRNA biotechnology should be halted. The panel concluded the rise in all cause mortality around the globe since 2021 is attributable to vaccine deaths. Additionally, there may be 5 to 15 years of continued concern for evolving vaccine injury syndromes after the last injection.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org