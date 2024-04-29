COVID-19 Vaccines - The Devastating Health Crisis in the UK Channel Islands and Around the World
April 26 2024 Report from Medical Experts, UK MP Andrew Brigden, and US Senator Ron Johnson
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Please enjoy and share this 96 minute seminar style presentation on the COVID-19 vaccine debacle organized by the Channel Islands and UK Alliance. Presentations from experts in general medicine, cardiology, and oncology are informative and alarming.
All of the experts agree that COVID-19 vaccines should be pulled off the market and mRNA biotechnology should be halted. The panel concluded the rise in all cause mortality around the globe since 2021 is attributable to vaccine deaths. Additionally, there may be 5 to 15 years of continued concern for evolving vaccine injury syndromes after the last injection.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
The U.K. is currently doling out the “spring booster” to vulnerable people and the elderly that have not been killed yet. It will be their 9th jab. How can people be this naive.?
I am a minority pure blood where I live. When I tell my retirement home neighbors about potential adverse effects of the jabs, they have never heard of them. They have never heard of the potential injury to their heart or other organs. One neighbor just had COVID about 4 months ago (felt like a common cold to her) but took the jab last week anyway. Another neighbor had COVID about a year ago and was severely ill, had a heart attack about 4 months ago and just took another jab! They are obviously not giving informed consent. If they were told the truth they would never consent. This is gross malpractice on the part of those giving these injections!