I am now receiving so many images documenting the preposterousness of the security lapse on Saturday that I can no longer keep up.

The latest is a video—taken an hour before the shooting—of Crooks casing the joint. Note he is wearing a grey shirt that perfectly matches the color of the building. This strongly suggests his intention to blend in with the building as best as possible while standing next to its walls and crawling on its roof. Clearly he possessed knowledge of the building before he dressed that morning.

I hereby declare the incident on Saturday to be a grotesque caricature of federal government corruption—a historic test of what percentage of the U.S. electorate can remain catastrophically ill-informed about the true nature of its so-called government.

Share