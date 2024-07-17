Crooks On Video Casing the Joint
Wearing grey shirt and tan pants that matches the building's grey paint. Incident declared a grotesque caricature of federal government corruption.
I am now receiving so many images documenting the preposterousness of the security lapse on Saturday that I can no longer keep up.
The latest is a video—taken an hour before the shooting—of Crooks casing the joint. Note he is wearing a grey shirt that perfectly matches the color of the building. This strongly suggests his intention to blend in with the building as best as possible while standing next to its walls and crawling on its roof. Clearly he possessed knowledge of the building before he dressed that morning.
I hereby declare the incident on Saturday to be a grotesque caricature of federal government corruption—a historic test of what percentage of the U.S. electorate can remain catastrophically ill-informed about the true nature of its so-called government.
Amen....corrupt to the core.
I was thinking yesterday that this assassination attempt and the bungling by all the " security" agencies is the political equivalent to what the public has lived through ( the lucky ones at least) for the past 4 years with the other government 3 letter medical agencies and the COVID scamdemic. Rotten to the core.
Hypothesis: IC (CIA) began developing a program in the aftermath of WWII to train assassins. Let's call it Operation Lone Wolf. Locate and develop assassins, train them, then after the deed execute the shooter and disappear his past. Past successes, JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcom X, Fred Hampton, "Vegas" shooter, Uvalde shooter, Abe (Japan), Fico, and now Crooks.
Next phase, clues that go nowhere, say two words, "Lone Shooter" and brains will shut down. (Cooling the Mark Off). Then cap it off with an "investigation" that concludes "Lone Wolf" did it.