Czech Data Paints Grim Picture of Moderna Vaccine
Steve Kirsch's thorough analysis of Czech data is hard to explain away.
I spent the morning reading Steve Kirsch’s analysis of all cause mortality data he obtained from the Czech Republic.
His analysis strikes me as sound and his conclusions hard to explain away, as hard as many commentators are now trying. I highly recommend reading his post.
Moderna is like AstraZenica, both of whom have consistently failed to produce one single effective vaccine between them, as their records clearly show.
They are merely cashing in on public misconception, deliberately fostered by big Pharma and their paid minions, in govts and msn.
How will this ever get out to all who need to know? When in the world is the dam going to break?
I love all the independent research but it is so frustrating that only those of us that are looking know these things.
God bless the Truth Warriors & God bless us all.🙏