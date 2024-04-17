In February 2021, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen exchanged dozens of secret text messages with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, in which they apparently discussed the details of the EU Commission eventually purchasing 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer-BioNtech’s ineffective and dangerous gene therapy shot in order to inflict it on the people of Europe. The terms of their deal—including what the EU Commission paid for the doses—have never been disclosed to the public that was cajoled and bullied into receiving them.

While the New York Times has never done any reporting on the vaccine’s ineffectiveness and poor safety profile, the newspaper nevertheless considered the enormous, secret transaction to be of sufficient public interest to warrant suing the EU Commission to release the text messages. The case is pending in a European court, and it appears the court’s judgement will likely be delayed until after the EU elections in June (von der Leyen is seeking a second term).

The EU Commission claims that “Ursula von der Leyen is no longer in possession of the text messages.” Politico filed an Access to Documents request, to which the Commission replied:

No text messages were registered in the Commission's document registration system. Given that the messages "would have been registered if they contained important information which is not short-lived," that means the text messages, if they ever existed, must have not been very important. And if they're not important, then they wouldn't have had to be registered in the first place.

This implies that the approximately 100 texts exchanged between Bourla and von der Leyen contained no important information. This raises the question: What were the man and woman telling each other in their text exchanges? Did they mix business with pleasure?

Bourla has publicly stated that of the many public officials with whom he has spoken about purchasing his junk, he found it especially easy to speak with Ursula von der Leyen, who is also a medical doctor (gynecologist). As was reported in the New York Times:

Mr. Bourla said he and Ms. von der Leyen had “developed a deep trust, because we got into deep discussions.” He said: “She knew details about the variants, she knew details about everything. So that made the discussion, way more engaged.”

If a personal bond of sympathy and affection developed between them, it raises the possibility of a conflict of interest.

It seems to me the entire shady and shabby affair exemplifies the fact that the EU Commission has become a feeding trough for special interests while regarding the citizens of Europe with contempt.

In order to delve deeper into this affair, I recently conducted an interview with the French attorney, Diane Protat. She is representing the Belgian lobbyist Frédéric Baldan, who has filed a criminal complaint in Belgium against von der Leyen, which includes charges of corruption and destruction of documents.

Ms. Protat also represents the French organization, BonSens, which is working hard for truth and justice against the criminal pandemic response in France.

Working together with U.S. attorney, William Snyder, she is pursing legal action in United States federal court under Section 1782 of title 28 of the United States Code to obtain the text messages.

Section 1782 authorizes US federal district courts (ie, a federal trial courts) to order a person or entity that ‘resides’ within the court’s jurisdiction ‘to give his testimony or statement or to produce a document or other thing for use in a proceeding in a foreign or international tribunal.’ Because Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla resides in New York, this law definitely applies to his communications with the EU Commission president.

Ms. Protat and I made a spontaneous decision to conduct our Zoom interview immediately after we both viewed the solar eclipse in North America on April 8.

