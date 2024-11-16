Discontinuation of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists
Once off Ozempic Family of Drugs, Two Thirds of Weight Lost Comes Back
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
It is remarkable to see formerly obese individuals undergo a miraculous slimming over several months on once weekly injections of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. These drugs originally designed for type 2 diabetes, are associated with consistent weight loss, however, more muscle is lost than with conventional dieting.
Khan et al summarized several clinical trials where patients were followed after stopping the GLP-1 RA. Sadly, about 2/3 of the pounds gone came back on average as most patients returned to their usual eating habits and lack of exercise.
This paper should be a reminder that any weight loss drug is a means to an end and that diet and exercise must fundamentally change during the period of weight loss to prevent regain. It has been my experience that longer durations on the drug help solidify losses in weight (>9 months). Final diets free of sugar, starch, and saturated fats are best for keeping weight off. Additionally strength training and building muscle mass instead of losing it helps with the transition back to life off the weekly injections.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Khan SS, Ndumele CE, Kazi DS. Discontinuation of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists. JAMA. 2024 Nov 13. doi: 10.1001/jama.2024.22284. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39535741.
