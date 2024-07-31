The last four years have been plagued by COVID-19 and the organized criminal activities of the vaccine syndicate, massive inflation, urban blight, domestic strife, and foreign wars that are as pointless as they are costly. This being the case, it’s clear that Democrats have little or nothing to offer the American working and middle classes. On the phone today with an old friend who owns a mid-size business, he complained that his fixed cost and regulatory burden is now crushing. Soon he will be staring down the barrel of sending a child to college and is worried about the specter of a huge annual tuition.

Wage earners have seen their real income significantly shrink as a result of food and fuel price increases. For many, just the fuel cost of commuting to and from work is now taking a significant bite out of their daily wage.

Clearly the Democratic Party has little to offer people who work for a living and pay bills and taxes. This raises the pressing question: What do the Democrats have to offer? For the large swath of the American public that identifies as Democrats, it seems the answer is that Democrats are NOT Donald Trump.

The anti-Trump propaganda has been so relentless that it has conditioned much of the American electorate to prefer any candidate—even a cringy puppet—over Trump.

If you are defined entirely by what you are against, then what you are against is all you’ve got. Thus, at this point, Trump is all the Democrats have got.

The lesson for Trump—if he’s willing to learn it—is that he should stop doing the same thing by constantly talking about the stupidity and vices of the Democrats. These are plain to see for anyone who opens his eyes. For millions of Americans, the ability to think clearly about this has been largely impaired by their blind hatred of Trump.

And so, I hope that Trump will do better than the Democrats and start talking about the positive things he could (in theory) offer to all Americans.

These include:

1). Getting inflation under control.

2). Focusing on real economic growth.

3). Ending destructive and costly foreign wars.

People who work for a living are weary of constant drama, division, and turmoil. The only thing they want is peace and prosperity. Trump would be well-advised to focus on the message “Peace and prosperity for all Americans” and try hard to avoid mentioning the baleful Democrats.

