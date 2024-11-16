By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A few days ago, Elon Musk commented on an X post featuring himself (stating, “My pronouns are still prosecute/Fauci”) alongside the newly nominated U.S. Attorney General, Matt Gaetz. Musk declared, “The Hammer of Justice is coming.”

A few months ago, we received confirmation by Lawrence Tabak, the Principal Deputy Director of the National Institutes of Health, that Anthony Fauci committed a federal crime by providing false testimony to Congress under oath. On May 11th, 2021, Fauci stated under oath that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Three years later, Tabak contradicted Fauci’s fraudulent statement under oath, stating that “It depends on your definition of gain-of-function research. If you’re speaking about the generic term, yes we did.”

Under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, it is a federal crime to knowingly and willfully make false statements to Congress. The penalties for such an offense can include up to five years in prison.

In June of this year, criminal referral requests against Anthony Fauci and other public health officials were submitted to District Attorneys in Louisiana. These requests sought investigations and charges on behalf of the next-of-kin relatives of nine victims in Louisiana, who have requested assistance in investigating the deaths of their loved ones due to alleged COVID-19 hospital protocols, intentional mismanagement of COVID-19 infections, and the suppression or denial of life-saving treatments in Louisiana hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities:

The criminal referrals accuse Dr. Fauci, current and former federal officers, and hospital systems providing care within Louisiana of committing crimes per Louisiana criminal code, including: Terrorism – by Causing Intentional Killing or Infliction of Serious Bodily Injury, La. R.S. 14:128.1(A) First Degree Murder, La. R.S. 14:30 Second Degree Murder, La. R.S. 14:30.1 Manslaughter, La. R.S. 14:31(A)(3) Human Trafficking, La. R.S. 14:46.2 2 Prohibited Racketeering Acts, La. R.S. 15:1353 Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities, La. R.S. 14:93.3 False Imprisonment, La. R.S. 14:46 Second Degree Kidnapping, La. R.S. 14:44.1 Battery, La. R.S. 14:33 Simple Battery of Persons with Infirmities, La. R.S. 14:35.2

This indicates that the Trump Administration will likely have no issue identifying federal crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we await Musk’s “Hammer of Justice”, some courts have already taken positive action. Last week, a Michigan jury awarded $12 Million to a Blue Cross Blue Shield employee fired after refusing the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’:

Much of the award – $10 million – is for punitive damages against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, according to the verdict form. Lisa Domski, who worked at Blue Cross for more than 30 years, said she was a victim of religious discrimination. The company in 2021 did not grant an exemption from its vaccine policy, despite her insistence that it clashed with her Catholic beliefs.

Another employee from Blue Cross Blue Shield that was fired for refusing to take a COVID-19 mRNA injection was awarded almost $700k by a federal jury. This was followed by a court ordering San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) to pay $7.8 Million to 6 Workers fired for refusing COVID-19 mRNA injections:

The jury awarded over $1 million to each of six former BART employees who were fired for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The court rejected BART's claim of undue hardship, ruling the firings violated their religious rights. This landmark decision came after nearly three years of struggle.

With a Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-led restructuring of public health agencies and a revamped Department of Justice, the scales of justice are expected to tip in favor of medical freedom and democracy as public and expert opinion continues to shift.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

