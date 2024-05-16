The following is a CSPAN video of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s May 11, 2021 sworn testimony in which he vehemently denies Senator Rand Paul’s accusation that the NIH funded Gain-of-Function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci’s assertion begins at 1:59 on the timer.

Today, almost exactly three years later, NIH Principle Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak admitted that that the NIH did fund Gain-of-Function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Note that Lawrence tries to muddy the waters by calling it “generic” Gain-of-Function.” This is yet another prevarication designed to confuse the dumb bunny mainstream media and its dumb bunny consumers.

The definition of Gain-of-Function and its attendant risks were clearly defined in a 2015 Workshop titled POTENTIAL RISKS AND BENEFITS OF GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH, hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in 2015. As stated in the introduction:

On October 17, 2014, spurred by incidents at U.S. government laboratories that raised serious biosafety concerns, the U.S. government launched a 1-year deliberative process to address the continuing controversy surrounding so-called “gain-of-function” (GoF) research on respiratory pathogens with pandemic potential (White House, 2014a).1 GoF research is the latest example of U.S. efforts to develop oversight mechanisms for dual use research in the life sciences that can “reliably identify, and where necessary, mitigate risks while protecting scientific autonomy, discovery and innovation, public health, national security, and other critical interests” (Hebbeler, 2014).2 As discussed in Chapter 3, in virology “gain of function” refers to a type of mutation that results in an altered gene product that possesses a new molecular function or a new pattern of gene expression. The GoF controversy began in late 2011 with the question of whether to publish the results of two experiments involving H5N1 avian influenza and continued to focus on certain research with highly pathogenic avian influenza over the next 3 years.3 The new U.S. policy expanded the scope to include experiments with the coronaviruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The heart of the U.S. process is an evaluation of the potential risks and benefits of certain types of GoF experiments with influenza, SARS, and MERS viruses that would “inform the development and adoption of a new U.S. Government policy governing the funding and conduct of gain-of-function research” (White House, 2014a:3). As part of the process, the government also instituted a pause in both new and current funding for some GoF research projects while the evaluation was carried out.

As anyone who has retained a shred of common sense understands, it is NOT a coincidence that SARS-CoV-2 was first detected in Wuhan China, near the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where bio-technicians were performing GoF research on SARS bat coronaviruses in order to make them infectious to the human respiratory tract.

All of the denials, deceptions, prevarications, and lies are the equivalent of a child emerging from a pantry with cookie crumbs on his face and a half eaten cookie in his hand while denying that he ate the cookies in the pantry’s empty cookie jar. It’s time for the U.S. government to quit playing along with this charade and refer all of these liars to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution.

Share