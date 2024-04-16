FBI Opens Criminal Investigation of Baltimore Bridge Disaster
Was negligence or sabotage at play?
Readers of this Substack are aware that I perceived the recent Baltimore bridge disaster to be perplexing at best, and more likely suspicious. I therefore wasn’t surprised to see the news that the FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse.
If the FBI is acting in entirely good faith, it is probably trying to determine if the ship struck the bridge as a result of negligence or deliberate sabotage. As I mentioned in previous posts, the totality of circumstances and video footage suggest a starboard rudder input shortly before the vessel reached the pier.
It seems to me that answering why exactly this happened should be a focus of the investigation.
I for one will be sleeping much more soundly now that I know that the FBI is on the case. I was starting to feel like we would never get at the truth of what happened here. Not any more! Our crack troops of truth, forthrightness and justice will blow the lid clear off any shenanigans or obfuscations of what went on in the wee hours beneath the Key bridge. Americans can rest easy knowing that a light will soon shine in darkness. Thank you FBI
10 years ago I would have had faith in the FBI and been interested to see their report, though perhaps that was naive even then. Now the FBI has mutated from a reputable national law enforcement entity into a malevolent political weapon worthy only of our disdain. Is it possible they'll conduct a professional, unbiased investigation in this case? Maybe, but the problem with destroying your credibility is nothing you do will be viewed as legitimate.