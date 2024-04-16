Readers of this Substack are aware that I perceived the recent Baltimore bridge disaster to be perplexing at best, and more likely suspicious. I therefore wasn’t surprised to see the news that the FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse.

If the FBI is acting in entirely good faith, it is probably trying to determine if the ship struck the bridge as a result of negligence or deliberate sabotage. As I mentioned in previous posts, the totality of circumstances and video footage suggest a starboard rudder input shortly before the vessel reached the pier.

It seems to me that answering why exactly this happened should be a focus of the investigation.

