By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It is estimated that the childhood lifetime risk of a febrile seizure is 2-4%. With each seizure there is a concern for neurological damage and the development of future problems including epilepsy and neuropsychiatric syndromes including autism spectrum disorder. Nilsson et al, examined a sample of adults with children who had well-documented febrile seizures earlier in life. An astounding 41% had early symptomatic neurodevelopmental symptoms eliciting clinical evaluation (ESSENCE). ESSENCE, in this context, refers to the total group of neurodevelopmental/neuropsychiatric disorders: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Developmental Coordination Disorder, Intellectual Disability, Developmental Language Disorder, and Tourette syndrome—all characterized by major cognitive and/or behavioral problems.

Duffy et al from the CDC used the Vaccine Data Safety Link to study febrile seizures in children ages 1 to 5 months of age after vaccination. They used extensive methods to exclude cases and report on 15 where it was absolutely certain that combination vaccination caused the seizure.

Duffy J, Hambidge SJ, Jackson LA, Kharbanda EO, Klein NP, Naleway A, Omer SB, Weintraub E; Vaccine Safety Datalink. Febrile Seizure Risk after Vaccination in Children One to Five Months of Age. Pediatr Neurol. 2017 Nov;76:72-78. doi: 10.1016/j.pediatrneurol.2017.08.005. Epub 2017 Aug 23. PMID: 28958404; PMCID: PMC6636632.

The results are alarming because compared to a control period of which febrile seizures could have occured due to other causes of fever, there was nearly a fourfold increased risk of this potentially catastrophic event with combination vaccination given very early in life. Duffey et al have not followed up on these 15 children to be sure they have normal development. That is worrisome.

The bottom line is that parents should fully understand the real risks of febrile seizures and the theoretical benefit of vaccinating for adult illnesses (hepatitis B, influenza, pneumococcus, etc) at such a young age. Many bacterial infections are readily treatable with today’s antibiotics (diphtheria, pertussis, pneumococcus, haemophilus). Many of the viral syndromes are very mild and have exceedingly rare complications when encountered early in life (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, rotavirus).

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Nilsson G, Lundström S, Fernell E, Gillberg C. Neurodevelopmental problems in children with febrile seizures followed to young school age: A prospective longitudinal community-based study in Sweden. Acta Paediatr. 2022 Mar;111(3):586-592. doi: 10.1111/apa.16171. Epub 2021 Nov 23. PMID: 34717006.

Duffy J, Hambidge SJ, Jackson LA, Kharbanda EO, Klein NP, Naleway A, Omer SB, Weintraub E; Vaccine Safety Datalink. Febrile Seizure Risk after Vaccination in Children One to Five Months of Age. Pediatr Neurol. 2017 Nov;76:72-78. doi: 10.1016/j.pediatrneurol.2017.08.005. Epub 2017 Aug 23. PMID: 28958404; PMCID: PMC6636632.