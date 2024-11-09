FEMA Workers Directed to Avoid Helping Trump Supporters After Hurricane Milton
Governor Ron DeSantis orders probe of discrimination against Trump supporters by federal disaster personnel.
Multiple news outlets are reporting indications that FEMA workers in Florida were ordered to avoid homes displaying Trump signs during the disaster relief response to Hurricane Milton. The Daily Wire has published a screenshot of the directive as it was texted to FEMA workers. Click on the image below to see the Daily Wire’s post on X.
I love my Gov DeSantis. He’s brilliant and seeks out evil doers and injustice! God bless him in his investigation. I know from friends on the ground in Helene and Milton ravaged areas that they saw Trump and Elon but so sign of FEMA nor Red Cross! I only donate to Samaritan’s Purse as they were there all over the torn up areas.
Ahhh, yes. Just one example of the compassion and caring of woke Democrats.