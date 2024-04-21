Former Red Sox First Baseman Dave McCarty Dead at 54
Athlete and father of two died on April 19 "due to a cardiac event," second 2004 World Series Champion to die in six months.
The news of Dave McCarty’s death struck close to home. A fellow Texan about my age, he helped to secure World Series win for the Boston Red Sox in 2004—the first time since 1918. It was a triumph that evaded the Red Sox all of the years I went to college and grad school in Boston in the nineties. I remember seeing reports of the city’s jubilation in 2004 when its beloved team—led by pitcher Tim Wakefield—finally regained its former glory. Wakefield died of brain cancer on October 1 of last year.
What caused the “cardiac event” in the athletic man at the age of 54? Like I asked Dr. Ryan Cole at an event last night, “When are medical examiners going to start conducting serious investigations of what is causing athletes to die young?”
seems like this "elite club" of dead athletes dieing suddenly is growing every single day.https://rumble.com/v1dvc6n-1000-athletes-collapsing-dying-heart-problems-blood-clots-march-2021-to-jun.html
when will our friends and family STILL IN DENIAL wake up?
Do they have to wait until it is their own child?
The feeling of isolation or rejection I get from family members when I try to explain why we're seeing teenagers and young athletes dying suddenly is so saddening to me. We have lost many close friends to turbo cancer, yet when I show the studies published on these unusual deaths, I just another raised eyebrow. I pray people will wake up to the sinister crimes that have been and still are being committed against us.