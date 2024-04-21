The news of Dave McCarty’s death struck close to home. A fellow Texan about my age, he helped to secure World Series win for the Boston Red Sox in 2004—the first time since 1918. It was a triumph that evaded the Red Sox all of the years I went to college and grad school in Boston in the nineties. I remember seeing reports of the city’s jubilation in 2004 when its beloved team—led by pitcher Tim Wakefield—finally regained its former glory. Wakefield died of brain cancer on October 1 of last year.

What caused the “cardiac event” in the athletic man at the age of 54? Like I asked Dr. Ryan Cole at an event last night, “When are medical examiners going to start conducting serious investigations of what is causing athletes to die young?”

