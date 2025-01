By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Esteemed researcher Hélène Banoun has just published an article titled, Duck vaccination against bird flu in France, that provides a comprehensive overview of the reckless mass avian influenza duck vaccination campaign. Here are the key points:

France is the only country mandating vaccination of ducks against H5N1 avian influenza for farms with over 250 ducks​.

The vaccine campaign was launched in autumn 2023, targeting 61 million ducks annually, using both CEVA's self-amplifying mRNA vaccine and Boehringer's subunit vaccine​.

Farms with fewer than 250 ducks are prohibited from vaccinating​.