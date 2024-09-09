Yesterday, here in Highland Park, Texas (an independent township in the middle of Dallas County) I bumped into a friend who has done a fine job of protesting the inclusion of a book titled All Boys Aren’t Blue in our Highland Park High School library.

She and her husband—who have children who went to Highland Park—felt that at least someone in our community should protest the school library being stocked with a book that presents the author’s “passion for exploring intersectional identities” and his passion for sex with multiple male partners.

Among the “glorious and gut-wrenching” anecdotes the author relates is an encounter when he was thirteen with his cousin. Later he recalls the event to his cousin.

You told me to take off my pajama pants, which I did. You then took off your shorts, followed by your boxers. There you stood in front of me fully erect and said, “Taste it.” At first, I laughed and refused. But then you said, “Come on, Matt, taste it. This is what boys like us do when we like each other.” I finally listened to you.

According to my friend who protested the book’s inclusion in the school library, many parents in Highland Park have accused her and her husband of protesting it solely because the sex scenes are between gay men. Would these parents approve if the above scene featured a 13-year-old girl being beseeched to kneel before her 18-year-old male cousin and give him oral sex?

My friend loaned me her copy of the book, which I skimmed this morning. To me, the most notable thing about it is that it is NOT educational. If any of the students (including gay boys) at Highland Park High School had actually read the book, it is doubtful they learned anything from it about coming of age, relationships, sex, or literary style. More so than anyone, gay boys could use serious and sophisticated adult guidance, and they are not going to receive it from All Boys Aren’t Blue.

Reading the book prompted me to reflect on my own experience reading books with sexual content when I was around sixteen. Back then, in 1986, I would occasionally drive to Half Price Books and pick up paperback copies of Lady Chatterley’s Lover or Tropic of Cancer. Reading them was my effort to learn something about the world of adults. Looking back, I suppose it was like stumbling forward towards understanding how men and women perceive and desire each other.

Had I read All Boys Aren’t Blue when I was sixteen, I believe I would have simply found it ridiculous—almost as ridiculous as the author’s bio on the back cover flap:

George M. Johnson is a writer and activist based in New York. They have written on race, gender, sex, and culture for Essence and Advocate … At the time of publication, George used he/him pronouns.

Including this book in the school library was obviously not to educate the students. Doing so enabled parents, teachers, school administrators, and the librarian to congratulate themselves for their bold and brave embrace of a book written by an author who is black and gay. This kind of “daring” gesture is entirely a matter of flattering the self-image of immature adults who are themselves poorly educated.

The moms who have launched a counter protest remind me of Tucker Carlson’s observation that some of the most vocal and looney advocates for woke nonsense are the self-described “liberal” wives of wealthy finance professionals who made have made a ton of dough in the stock market juiced by easy Federal Reserve money. I suspect that most of the husbands are merely deferring to their fervently stupid wives.

On a positive note, intelligent boys with good instincts will recognize that All Boys Aren’t Blue is mere propaganda that was included the library to indulge the silly adults who are supposed to be running the school.

