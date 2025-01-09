by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As Los Angeles suffers from their most devastating wildfires in recorded history, it’s important to understand the health risks associated with inhaling wildfire smoke.

Last year, a comprehensive meta-analysis titled, Health Effects of Wildfire Smoke Exposure, was published in Annual Review of Medicine:

Here are the key findings:

Key Health Risks from Wildfire Smoke Exposure (Same-Day Impacts)

Respiratory-Related Emergency Department (ED) Visits: Increase : 0.36% per 1 µg/m³ of wildfire-specific PM2.5 (fine particulate matter).

Explanation: Same-day visits to emergency rooms for respiratory issues (like asthma attacks or shortness of breath) rise significantly even with small increases in smoke pollution​. Respiratory-Related Hospitalizations: Increase : 0.25% per 1 µg/m³ of wildfire-specific PM2.5 .

Explanation: Hospital admissions for breathing difficulties also increase on the same day as exposure to wildfire smoke. This affects those with chronic lung diseases such as asthma, COPD, or other respiratory infections​. Cardiovascular-Related Emergency Department (ED) Visits: Change : No statistically significant increase observed on the same day. The study found a non-significant decrease of −0.03% per 1 µg/m³ of wildfire-specific PM2.5 ​.

Explanation: While cardiovascular ED visits show no consistent increase on the same day, longer-term effects or other contextual factors may play a role. Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalizations: Increase : 0.06% per 1 µg/m³ of wildfire-specific PM2.5 .

Explanation: Though smaller, this reflects an increased risk of same-day hospital admissions for heart-related issues, such as heart attacks or other cardiovascular events​. All-Cause Mortality (Deaths): Increase : 0.15% per 1 µg/m³ of wildfire-specific PM2.5 .

Explanation: Same-day exposure to wildfire smoke results in more deaths, particularly among vulnerable populations such as older adults, those with pre-existing health conditions, or those living in areas with repeated wildfire events​.

Context of Current Wildfires

Next, I will use the findings from this meta-analysis to quantify possible impacts of the current wildfires. The ongoing historic wildfires are significantly impacting air quality across affected regions, with areas experiencing AQI levels ranging from 150 ("Unhealthy") to over 500 ("Hazardous"). These levels correspond to PM2.5 concentrations of approximately 55 µg/m³ (AQI 150) and 250 µg/m³ or higher (AQI > 500), respectively. Both levels represent serious health risks, with extreme consequences in high AQI zones.

AQI 150 Zones ("Unhealthy")

Based on a meta-analysis of wildfire smoke exposure (Annual Review of Medicine, 2024), these increases were calculated using the observed risk per 1 µg/m³ of wildfire-specific PM2.5. AQI 150 corresponds to approximately 55 µg/m³ PM2.5:

Respiratory Emergency Department (ED) Visits :

19.8% increase (55 × 0.36% per µg/m³ = 19.8%).

Respiratory Hospitalizations :

13.75% increase (55 × 0.25% per µg/m³ = 13.75%).

All-Cause Mortality (Deaths) :

8.25% increase (55 × 0.15% per µg/m³ = 8.25%).

Cardiovascular Hospitalizations:

3.3% increase (55 × 0.06% per µg/m³ = 3.3%).

High-Risk AQI > 500 Zones ("Hazardous")

Using the same methodology, AQI > 500 corresponds to approximately 250 µg/m³ PM2.5:

Respiratory Emergency Department (ED) Visits :

90% increase (250 × 0.36% per µg/m³ = 90%).

Respiratory Hospitalizations :

62.5% increase (250 × 0.25% per µg/m³ = 62.5%).

All-Cause Mortality (Deaths) :

37.5% increase (250 × 0.15% per µg/m³ = 37.5%).

Cardiovascular Hospitalizations:

15% increase (250 × 0.06% per µg/m³ = 15%).

It’s clear that the population health impacts of major wildfires are very significant. This is why it’s very important to take preventative measures:

In AQI 150 Zones :

Avoid outdoor activities; stay indoors with windows sealed.

Use air purifiers and wear N95/KN95 masks outdoors.

In AQI > 500 Zones :

Avoid all outdoor exposure entirely.

Seek clean air shelters or evacuate to areas with better air quality.

Clearly, California and local governments have miserably failed in wildfire prevention, leading to widespread economic destruction and significant population harm. Like Lahaina, LA was warned in 2018:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

