It’s getting hot here in Dallas, and this morning, for the first time this year, I heard cicadas buzzing in the trees, announcing summer’s arrival two weeks before the solstice.
Summer—combined with my recent reflections on all of the villainy and machinations currently brewing in Washington—reminded me of the opening soliloquy of Richard III.
Now the villains in Washington are plotting to force an endgame with Russia. Like the hotheads at the Austrian court in the fateful summer of 1914, they have no idea what they are getting us into. This is all the more apparent when one considers that the men in Vienna who cooked up the ultimatum against Serbia in 1914 were of vastly greater education and sophistication than the inveterate morons in Washington. That said, to give them and the goons at the CIA credit, they are skilled at plotting and manipulating. As Richard III says of himself:
Plots have I laid, inductions dangerous,
By drunken prophecies, libels, and dreams,
To set my brother Clarence and the king,
In deadly hate, the one against the other,
And if King Edward be as true and just,
As I am subtle, false, and treacherous
Politics aside, this recording of David Morrissey is a joy to watch.
They are morons in the sense that they have sold their souls to the dark face of humanity. No moral compass operates to guide them and so they are instruments of what we call evil. The harm they do to all of life in the purchase of luxury and so-called acceptance into that same “club”, is the total abdication of responsibility as humans to protecting and respecting life.
I'm a little older than you and when in high school, one of our readings was Tuckman's "Guns of August 1914, which detailed the mechanizations leading up to the start of WW I. Our ruling class in D.C. and NATO are spoiling for a fight with the Russians, have been since Bush1 (except for Trump), and are more like the Serbian intelligence officers who had the Arch Duke assassinated, thinking they would somehow win their "self determination" by doing so. Instead, they set off a conflagration that killed over 13,000,000, made possible for the 2nd worse political idea, socialism, to come to power, and killed 60% of all Serbian males in a little over 4 years. I don't see any good coming from this war against the Russians, only much death on a much greater scale than WW I.
Danny Huckabee