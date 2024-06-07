It’s getting hot here in Dallas, and this morning, for the first time this year, I heard cicadas buzzing in the trees, announcing summer’s arrival two weeks before the solstice.

Summer—combined with my recent reflections on all of the villainy and machinations currently brewing in Washington—reminded me of the opening soliloquy of Richard III.

Now the villains in Washington are plotting to force an endgame with Russia. Like the hotheads at the Austrian court in the fateful summer of 1914, they have no idea what they are getting us into. This is all the more apparent when one considers that the men in Vienna who cooked up the ultimatum against Serbia in 1914 were of vastly greater education and sophistication than the inveterate morons in Washington. That said, to give them and the goons at the CIA credit, they are skilled at plotting and manipulating. As Richard III says of himself:

Plots have I laid, inductions dangerous, By drunken prophecies, libels, and dreams, To set my brother Clarence and the king, In deadly hate, the one against the other, And if King Edward be as true and just, As I am subtle, false, and treacherous

Politics aside, this recording of David Morrissey is a joy to watch.

