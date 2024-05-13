Former CDC Director Robert Redfield recently gave an interview in which he made a series of conspicuous statements.

1). “I’m obviously most worried about bird flu.”

2). “Right now it takes a five amino acid change to make it effectively infecting humans.”

3). “That’s a pretty heavy species barrier…”

4). “But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in months.”

5). “So I don’t think that research should be done. That’s the real threat. That’s the real biosecurity threat, that these university labs are doing these bio-experiments that are intentionally modifying viruses—and I think bird flu I think is going to be the cause of a great pandemic—where they are teaching these viruses how to be more infectious for humans.”

It’s notable that Redfield made these statements just a couple of weeks after we warned about the USDA/China Doing Gain-of-Function Work on H5N1 Bird Flu Since 2021.

The good news is that many people are becoming aware that this dangerous activity is going on in U.S. and Chinese labs. The Canadian investigative reporter, Will Dove (AKA “Iron Will”) just produced a segment on our reporting of the USDA’s H5N1 serial passage work on mallard ducks. In Canada, whose government shows increasing signs of criminal insanity, Will is doing yeoman's work to inform his fellow countrymen of what is really going on. Bravo Iron Will!

