Former CDC Director Redfield says real biosecurity threat of H5N1 is lab manipulation.
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield recently gave an interview in which he made a series of conspicuous statements.
1). “I’m obviously most worried about bird flu.”
2). “Right now it takes a five amino acid change to make it effectively infecting humans.”
3). “That’s a pretty heavy species barrier…”
4). “But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in months.”
5). “So I don’t think that research should be done. That’s the real threat. That’s the real biosecurity threat, that these university labs are doing these bio-experiments that are intentionally modifying viruses—and I think bird flu I think is going to be the cause of a great pandemic—where they are teaching these viruses how to be more infectious for humans.”
It’s notable that Redfield made these statements just a couple of weeks after we warned about the USDA/China Doing Gain-of-Function Work on H5N1 Bird Flu Since 2021.
The good news is that many people are becoming aware that this dangerous activity is going on in U.S. and Chinese labs. The Canadian investigative reporter, Will Dove (AKA “Iron Will”) just produced a segment on our reporting of the USDA’s H5N1 serial passage work on mallard ducks. In Canada, whose government shows increasing signs of criminal insanity, Will is doing yeoman's work to inform his fellow countrymen of what is really going on. Bravo Iron Will!
Plan the deadly problem and then impose the wretchedly murderous solution, all the while pointing the finger and blaming innocents who resist the hideous plans, including damaging and deadly injections. Divide the people and keep them busy hating and blaming each other while steadily marching all of humanity to their enslavement and even death....
It's a lie.. a fraud like comparing enriched uranium to mined raw materials. They can grow DNA clones in E.coli and make vials or vats of enriched mRNA but once it is in the wild Mother Nature's rules apply and their protein changes do NOT give single strand RNA the fidelity to pandemic.
There is no biology to support thye claims of high fidelity RNA that's the psyop & big lie that these RNA virus pandemics are possible. They can't even grow one in culture only as clones.