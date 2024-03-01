Like his colleague Plutarch, the Roman historian Suetonius is thought to have attributed too much significance to anecdotal evidence instead of conducting thorough investigations. While his historical accounts may not have been the most factually accurate, Suetonius remains one of the greatest storytellers in all of literature.
Suetonius recorded a story about the the third Roman Emperor, Caius Cæsar Augustus—AKA, “Caligula”—that I have frequently thought about it in recent years. While attending a contest in one of Rome’s arenas, he became enraged when the commoners cheered a faction that he disfavored, and he was overheard saying:
Utinam populus Romanus unam cervicem haberet!
If only the Roman people had but one neck!
As Seutonius described him, Caligula was a psychopath. An iteration of Caligula’s contempt for the people he ruled was (purportedly) expressed by the French King Louis XV when said: Après moi, le déluge (“After me, the flood."). A variation of this statement is Après nous, le déluge, in which he referred to himself and his favorite mistress, Madame de Pompadour. In other words, the King was completely indifferent to whatever happened to his people (and the rest of mankind) after he and his girlfriend died.
I’m increasingly concerned that many leading politicians today resemble Caligula and Louis XV. I suspect that many are primarily interested in their self aggrandizement, and have little empathy or concern for the people they rule.
I recently had a nightmare that incorporated the 1983 film The Dead Zone—an adaptation of the Stephen King novel—starring Christopher Walken. The film’s protagonist has the terrible gift of being able to see the future. When he encounters an aspiring politician (played by Martin Sheen) he clearly sees that the man is narcissistic psychopath who will intentionally start a nuclear war with Russia.
I woke up from the nightmare thinking NOT about Joe Biden, but about Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. For some reason I felt compelled to Google the words “Anthony Blinken Psycho,” and the top of the search result was the following photograph:
Turns out, in 1995, Blinken was the associate producer of a film titled The Addiction, directed by Bronx-born filmmaker Abel Ferrara and starring Christopher Walken and Annabella Sciorra.
To be sure, my dream was a mere association of ideas that (coincidentally) found expression in the weird world of cinema. Another association of ideas is the rather creepy perception that California Governor Gavin Newsom resembles the antihero in the film American Psycho:
Contrasting with these spectacular and theatrical associations is an audio recording of Adolf Hitler having a conversation with the Finnish engineer Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim. Before I heard this conversation, the only recordings of Hitler I’d ever heard were his crazy-sounding speeches in which seems to be furiously yelling.
In his Mannerheim conversation, he is perfectly calm, and speaks with a soft Austrian accent. Most notably, he marvels at the extraordinary and unexpected output of Russian industry—a frank confession that he has totally underestimated Russia’s military capability and now regrets it.
Judging by Hitler’s speech alone, there seems to be nothing crazy about the speaker. He seems rational and matter-of-fact. On the other hand, it is undoubtedly crazy that a single man would possess such enormous power to move millions of armed men all over Europe as though the Continent is his personal chess board.
I suspect that the current so-called “leaders” of the United States and Europe have learned nothing from history. I wouldn’t be surprised if they blow up the European Continent.
DC is infested with psychotic sociopaths/psychopaths, profoundly self centered control freaks devoid of any sense of guilt or remorse which is exactly the cohort of diseased individuals you would expect to find insinuating themselves into positions of power (as evidenced by history, repeatedly). Needless to say they aren't fit to lead anything. The tragedy is absent valid elections there is no means by which to sideline the societal toxins which doesn't result in societal destruction.
Those who stay in the US now face future enslavement by a pack of self serving, mentally disturbed monsters or resolution through a profoundly destructive domestic war. However there is another option for some and that is to exit the catastrophe. That is now my overarching goal due to blatant systemic election fraud and the fact that nothing has been done to stop it. At this point, sadly, staying in the US would be like staying in Germany in 1930 or Russia in 1910.
WEF Young Global Leaders all seem to be the toxic narcissist type, each playing a role that's different than the real them. For example, Zelensky is on video playing a piano with his penis. Trudeau? He is rumored to be the illegitimate son of Fidel Castro. Dan Crenshaw leveraged his war hero status to get elected as conservative then showed his true colors.
Nimarata Nikki Randhawa Haley is currently playing her role like a clueless robot.
WEF Manchurian Candidates were installed in power positions all over the work just in time for the Plandemic, the big worldwide kick off for the Great Reset. Each coldly, callously pushed the Vax on their citizens.
I've wondered if they're not all the product of a mature CIA mind control program, brainwashed to do the bidding of Central Command and Control. George Bush Senior referred to 1000 Points of Light on his Ine World Order speech in 1993. No one knew WTH he was talking about at the time. Turns out he was talking about students the Young Global Leader program. Bush, being the sitting president and former head of the CIA, would have seen the ultimate army of pre-programmed pathological Useful Idiots as a crowning achievement. They remind me of Jason Bourne types, sans fighting skills.
Voters would do well to shun every single one that runs for office, and prevent their appointment to other less visible but still powerful positions. Local water boards, for example. Beware.